12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares increased by 39.08% to $3.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares moved upwards by 18.99% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $303.1 million.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock moved upwards by 18.21% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $254.0 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares rose 9.09% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.6 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares moved upwards by 7.77% to $7.76.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 6.16% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares fell 9.13% to $15.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares fell 7.25% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $240.0 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock decreased by 5.41% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 4.15% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock fell 4.01% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares decreased by 3.93% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.