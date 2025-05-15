Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates just made a massive portfolio move that's bound to raise eyebrows on Wall Street.

Is Berkshire’s Portfolio Sending A Message

According to its first quarter 13F filing, the world's largest hedge fund slashed its top holding — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY — by nearly 60%, dumping 4.9 million shares. The fund still holds over 3.3 million SPY shares, but the dramatic trim slashed its portfolio weighting from 22.1% to just 8.7%.

It didn't stop there. Nvidia Corp NVDA, Meta Platforms Inc META and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG all got haircuts, with share reductions of 18.7%, 31.5%, and 16% respectively. These aren't minor trims — they're deliberate signals.

Dalio may no longer be Bridgewater's CEO, but his macro fingerprints still linger in the firm's playbook.

Read Also: Palantir Soars 500% In A Year While UnitedHealth Tanks 40% — Tech Leaves Healthcare In The Dust

Gold In, Tech Out?

If there's a pivot in the air, it's sparkling — Bridgewater added a fresh position in SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which now ranks in its top ten holdings. Combined with fresh buying in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA BABAF and a double-down in emerging markets via the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG, the shift feels tactical — away from frothy U.S. equities, toward value, hedges, and international exposure.

Interestingly, while SPY took a hit, its ETF cousins iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and IEMG saw inflows. It's not a total U.S. equity exodus — it's a reallocation. And that's a warning worth watching.

For holders of SPY, IVV, and VOO, the message is mixed. While SPY got snipped, IVV was topped up. Bridgewater's moves suggest caution, not panic — but if Dalio's reading tea leaves, he's seeing clouds.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock