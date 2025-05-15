Zinger Key Points
- Bridgewater slashed SPY by 59%, trimmed NVDA, META, and GOOGL in Q1 2025, signaling caution.
- New gold position GLD and ramped-up IEMG suggest a shift to safety and global diversification.
- Get Matt Maley’s top trade setups for a tariff-driven market, live this Wednesday at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates just made a massive portfolio move that's bound to raise eyebrows on Wall Street.
Is Berkshire’s Portfolio Sending A Message
According to its first quarter 13F filing, the world's largest hedge fund slashed its top holding — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY — by nearly 60%, dumping 4.9 million shares. The fund still holds over 3.3 million SPY shares, but the dramatic trim slashed its portfolio weighting from 22.1% to just 8.7%.
It didn't stop there. Nvidia Corp NVDA, Meta Platforms Inc META and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG all got haircuts, with share reductions of 18.7%, 31.5%, and 16% respectively. These aren't minor trims — they're deliberate signals.
Dalio may no longer be Bridgewater's CEO, but his macro fingerprints still linger in the firm's playbook.
Read Also: Palantir Soars 500% In A Year While UnitedHealth Tanks 40% — Tech Leaves Healthcare In The Dust
Gold In, Tech Out?
If there's a pivot in the air, it's sparkling — Bridgewater added a fresh position in SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which now ranks in its top ten holdings. Combined with fresh buying in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA BABAF and a double-down in emerging markets via the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG, the shift feels tactical — away from frothy U.S. equities, toward value, hedges, and international exposure.
Interestingly, while SPY took a hit, its ETF cousins iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and IEMG saw inflows. It's not a total U.S. equity exodus — it's a reallocation. And that's a warning worth watching.
For holders of SPY, IVV, and VOO, the message is mixed. While SPY got snipped, IVV was topped up. Bridgewater's moves suggest caution, not panic — but if Dalio's reading tea leaves, he's seeing clouds.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.