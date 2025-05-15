May 15, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read

Palantir Soars 500% In A Year While UnitedHealth Tanks 40% — Tech Leaves Healthcare In The Dust

Follow
Zinger Key Points

In a market where healthcare stocks are facing their worst month in 24 years, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is stealing the spotlight, soaring over 32% in the past month and a staggering 500% over the past year.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH, the healthcare giant, has been hammered—down over 40% over the past year and 47% in the last month alone, dragged by a suspended 2025 outlook and CEO Andrew Witty's unexpected departure.

Palantir's AI-Powered Rocket Ride

Palantir's free cash flow last year hit $1.3 billion, backing a $300 billion market cap that investors are rewarding amid the AI revolution.

The company's cutting-edge analytics software has secured growing contracts from both government and commercial clients, fueling revenue growth of 50% over the past two years.

Riding the tech wave, clocking gains of over 32% over the past month alone, Palantir stock has outperformed the broader S&P 500-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY and tech-heavy Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, which gained 9% and 17%, respectively.

Read Also: Cathie Wood Says Palantir, Tesla, Coinbase And This Amazon Rival Are ‘Tip Of The Spear’ As Innovation Disrupts Old World In Equity Benchmarks

UnitedHealth's Rocky Road

By contrast, UnitedHealth's free cash flow dwarfs Palantir's at $25 billion, but its $285 billion market cap reflects investor concerns.

Regulatory pressures, rising costs, and antitrust scrutiny have spooked shareholders, dragging down the entire Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. In a month when the S&P 500 climbed 9%, the fund dropped 7%.

UnitedHealth's troubles underline the broader healthcare sector's struggles, lagging the market by the largest margin in over two decades.

The story here is clear. While healthcare faces mounting headwinds, AI-driven tech stocks like Palantir are powering ahead, rewriting the rules of growth and value in 2025's stock market.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$126.91-2.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.40
Growth
88.73
Quality
-
Value
2.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$251.89-18.2%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$586.35-0.21%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$233.60-0.23%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$127.72-0.82%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasHealth CareTop StoriesTechTrading IdeasGeneralAndrew Wittyartificial intelligenceS&P 500Stories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved