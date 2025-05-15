In a market where healthcare stocks are facing their worst month in 24 years, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is stealing the spotlight, soaring over 32% in the past month and a staggering 500% over the past year.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH, the healthcare giant, has been hammered—down over 40% over the past year and 47% in the last month alone, dragged by a suspended 2025 outlook and CEO Andrew Witty's unexpected departure.

Palantir's AI-Powered Rocket Ride

Palantir's free cash flow last year hit $1.3 billion, backing a $300 billion market cap that investors are rewarding amid the AI revolution.

The company's cutting-edge analytics software has secured growing contracts from both government and commercial clients, fueling revenue growth of 50% over the past two years.

Riding the tech wave, clocking gains of over 32% over the past month alone, Palantir stock has outperformed the broader S&P 500-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY and tech-heavy Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, which gained 9% and 17%, respectively.

UnitedHealth's Rocky Road

By contrast, UnitedHealth's free cash flow dwarfs Palantir's at $25 billion, but its $285 billion market cap reflects investor concerns.

Regulatory pressures, rising costs, and antitrust scrutiny have spooked shareholders, dragging down the entire Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. In a month when the S&P 500 climbed 9%, the fund dropped 7%.

UnitedHealth's troubles underline the broader healthcare sector's struggles, lagging the market by the largest margin in over two decades.

The story here is clear. While healthcare faces mounting headwinds, AI-driven tech stocks like Palantir are powering ahead, rewriting the rules of growth and value in 2025's stock market.

Photo: Shutterstock