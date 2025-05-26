Peter Schiff Slams Trump's EU Tariff Delay As 'Fake Win' — Says It 'Still Leaves Americans Paying Higher Tariffs'

Economist Peter Schiff has sharply criticized Donald Trump‘s recent decision to postpone threatened 50% tariffs on European products, dismissing the move as a “fake win” that ultimately leaves American consumers footing a higher bill.

What Happened: In an X post, Schiff weighed in on Trump’s announcement that the impending tariff deadline for the European Union has been extended to July 9th.

“Trump has until that date to come up with another fake win,” Schiff stated, implying that any resolution short of eliminating tariffs would still burden American consumers.

Schiff’s immediate reaction underscores a long-standing critique of protectionist trade policies. He argues that while the 50% tariff threat has been temporarily averted, the underlying issue of Americans paying increased prices for European goods remains.

“Still leaves Americans paying higher tariffs, just not as high as the 50% threat,” he added, suggesting that any tariff, even a lower one, is detrimental to consumers.

The extension of the tariff deadline comes amidst ongoing trade tensions and negotiations between the United States and the European Union.

While the postponement may offer temporary relief to businesses bracing for the steep increase, Schiff’s commentary highlights the perspective that such maneuvers often serve as political optics rather than genuine economic benefits.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, Trump announced via Truth Social his agreement to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s request to delay the 50% tariff deadline from June 1 to July 9, 2025.

Trump deemed it his “privilege to do so,” granting the extension amid ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and the EU.

While Trump’s trade policies have historically caused market instability, this reprieve offers temporary relief, though it doesn’t eliminate the inherent risks associated with the persistent trade dispute.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.68% to $579.11, while the QQQ declined 0.93% to $509.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Monday, the futures of Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

