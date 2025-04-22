RFK Jr. Will Phase Out Artificial Food Dyes By End Of 2026: What It Means For Pepsi, Coca-Cola, General Mills

U.S. health officials announced Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration will phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes by the end of 2026 in a major shift for the nation's food industry.

"For the last 50 years, we have been running one of the largest uncontrolled scientific experiments in the world on our nation's children without their consent," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at a news conference.

Artificial color additives such as Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1 are used to give products like cereals, chips and sports drinks their vivid colors, but concerns about their safety have been growing for years. Health advocates have cited research linking these dyes to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral issues in children, though the FDA maintains most children do not experience adverse effects from consuming them.

The new regulations will require major food manufacturers like PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Coca-Cola Co. KO to reformulate products and transition to natural color alternatives.

Industry representatives have argued that there is insufficient evidence to justify a ban, but the FDA is moving forward with a national standard and clear timeline for the transition.

The eight synthetic dyes targeted for elimination include Red No. 40, Red No. 3, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, and possibly Orange B or Citrus Red No. 2. Red No. 3, already linked to cancer in laboratory animals, was previously scheduled for a federal ban by January 2027.

The FDA is also expected to authorize additional natural color additives and accelerate the review of others to support the industry's transition.

"For companies that are currently using petroleum-based red dye, try watermelon juice or beet juice. For companies currently combining petroleum-based yellow chemical and red dyes together, try carrot juice," Makary said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, has made eliminating artificial dyes a priority, citing the need to address chronic disease and improve children's health as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

"We are betraying our children by letting these industries poison them,” Kennedy said at a Trump campaign rally in November 2024.

General Mills Inc. GIS may have seen the ban coming as the mega-manufacturer of processed foods released a statement last November after President Donald Trump announced Kennedy as his choice for the position

“Because this is always an evolving space, we work in close partnership with policymakers on this issue,” General Mills said in the statement. “We will engage with federal regulators as they consider any additional changes they may propose.”

