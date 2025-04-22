April 22, 2025 3:33 PM 2 min read

Will Tesla Beat The Street? 68% Expect Something Markets May Not Be Ready For

Investors are gearing up for Tesla, Inc. TSLA to release its quarterly results after Tuesday's closing bell. 

A Benzinga poll finds that a majority of respondents think that the EV giant will miss consensus estimates for the quarter.  

Estimates: Analysts expect Tesla to report first-quarter revenue of $21.35 billion, up from $21.30 billion in last year’s first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter earnings per share of 41 cents, down from 45 cents in last year’s first quarter. The company beat earnings per share estimates in the fourth quarter.

Tesla has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the last six quarters and six of the last 10 quarters overall.

What To Expect: Tesla sales are falling, especially in Europe and CEO Elon Musk’s focus could be elsewhere, said Jay Woods, Freedom Capital Markets chief global strategist.

“Tesla remains one of the most volatile and discussed stocks in the world. Elon Musk’s political bent has made this stock a lightning rod of discussion,” Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has argued that Musk should be focusing more time on Tesla and has also questioned how much "brand damage" has been done by the CEO's political involvement

Poll Results: Benzinga recently polled Premarket Playbook viewers to predict Tesla's earnings results. 

The poll results were:

  • Miss: 68%
  • Beat: 19%
  • Inline: 11%

The poll found more than half of respondents expect Tesla to miss analysts' estimates and only 19% see the company beating the consensus expectations. The remaining 11% of respondents said they see Tesla's Q1 results inline with analysts' estimates. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock was up 3.65% to $235.73 heading into Tuesday's closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

