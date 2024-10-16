Lenovo's AI Push Grows with Meta, Nvidia Collaboration Outside China

PC maker Lenovo Group LNVGF LNVGY tapped Meta Platforms Inc META and Nvidia Corp NVDA to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in markets outside China.

The U.S. semiconductor sanctions have barred China from accessing sophisticated AI chips from U.S. chip designers like Nvidia, citing national security threats. The embargo prompted Nvidia to develop the sanction-compliant A800, H800, and H20 chips.

At its annual Tech World conference in Seattle, Lenovo introduced AI Now, a personal AI assistant for PCs sold outside China, built on Meta’s open-source Llama 3.1 large language model, SCMP reports.

Lenovo’s AI assistant operates locally without an internet connection and can use natural language prompts to perform tasks like document management, text and image generation, and device configuration.

In addition to AI Now, Lenovo announced a deepened partnership with Nvidia to launch enterprise-focused AI solutions.

The new AI server, the Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune, features Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) and Lenovo’s advanced water-cooling technology.

Lenovo faces ongoing risks tied to geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning supply chains. The company is leveraging AI to mitigate these risks through its AI-powered Supply Chain Intelligence solution, which has already reduced manufacturing and logistics costs by 20%.

Lenovo also introduced a new AI-powered PC, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition, and concept prototypes like the Lenovo “AI Buddy,” which assists users with daily tasks.

Lenovo reported a 20% jump in its first-quarter topline, reaching a revenue of $15.4 billion.

Canalys projects shipments of 44 million AI PCs in 2024, and IDC expects AI PC shipments to reach around 50 million during the year, Forbes reported.

For context, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and Intel Corp INTC are vying for the AI PC market as Nvidia rules the AI data center market.

