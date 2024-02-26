What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA has revealed a more extensive involvement of Chinese government stakes within its various business units than previously disclosed, following a request for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Based in Hangzhou, the company disclosed in filings in the U.S. and Hong Kong over the weekend that Chinese state-owned enterprises or foreign sovereign wealth funds partially own numerous entities within its conglomerate.

This disclosure comes amid statements from China’s Communist Party regarding its intention to influence the nation’s technology and scientific development sectors significantly, Bloomberg reports.

China had fined Alibaba a whooping 18 billion yuan in 2021 for antitrust infringements. In July 2023, China ended its regulatory overhaul on fintech affiliate Ant Group by imposing a penalty of 7.12 billion yuan.

The SEC’s inquiry prompted Alibaba to amend its previous filings, highlighting Chinese government ownership in six direct-sales businesses, accounting for less than 6% of its total revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Ownership percentages by state-owned enterprises in these businesses ranged from under 10% to below 30%.

Furthermore, Alibaba disclosed ownership stakes by state entities in its ventures spanning sports, health, logistics, and local consumer services sectors, alongside minor investments by sovereign wealth funds from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, and Qatar.

This development adds to the notion of “golden shares” held by the Chinese government in leading tech firms, including Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY, allowing for potential government influence over company decisions.

During its most significant restructuring efforts, Alibaba, under CEO Eddie Wu, is navigating through challenges to rejuvenate its comprehensive portfolio of e-commerce, logistics, and cloud services in a competitive and regulatory intense environment.

Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, remains optimistic about the company’s prospects despite facing several hurdles, including organizational changes, the suspension of a cloud computing IPO, and growing e-commerce competition.

In an interview, Tsai highlighted the positive impact of recent restructuring and management changes. He anticipates e-commerce penetration in the country to rise from 30% to over 40% in the next five years.

Tsai and Jack Ma have reinforced their belief in Alibaba’s future by purchasing more than $200 million in company shares.

Although the IPO for Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has been postponed due to market challenges, Tsai signals readiness for future opportunities.

Alibaba stock lost 15% in stock value last year as it battled heightened domestic competition from the likes of PDD Holdings Inc PDD.

Price Action: BABA shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $76.42 premarket on the last check Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.