FBI Director Tells Congress Beijing-Linked Hackers Targeting US Infrastructure: 'Low Blows Against Civilians Are Part Of China's Plan'

In a recent revelation, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray has disclosed that hackers with ties to the Chinese government are launching cyberattacks on crucial US infrastructure, posing a significant threat to American citizens.

What Happened: Wray testified before a congressional committee that state-sponsored hackers are focusing their attacks on key sectors such as water treatment plants, the electric grid, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transportation hubs. This announcement coincides with the day US officials declared the disruption of a major Chinese cyber-spying operation, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

Wray stressed that these attacks are not only targeting political and military objectives, but also civilian infrastructure. He stated, “low blows against civilians are part of China’s plan.”

Wray clarified that these concerns are not associated with Chinese Americans or Chinese nationals in the US, who are often victims of Beijing’s “aggression”.

The hearing took place amidst rising tensions between the US and China over various issues including Taiwan’s status, China’s military expansion, economic and technology competition, and Beijing’s human rights record.

Wray’s testimony is consistent with his previous assertions that Beijing is trying to undermine the US through espionage campaigns, intellectual property theft, and cyberattacks.

“This is the cyberspace equivalent of placing bombs on American bridges, water treatment facilities, and power plants. There is no economic benefit for these actions. There is no intelligence gathering rationale,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the committee’s chairman.

The Chinese government, which has not yet responded to these allegations, has previously accused the US and its allies of spreading “disinformation” about state-sponsored hacking groups.

Why It Matters: The recent revelation by the FBI Director aligns with previous reports of China’s escalating cyber warfare tactics targeting critical American infrastructure. This includes essential services such as power and water utilities, communication networks, and transportation systems.

Earlier this year, the US initiated a crackdown on a widespread Chinese cyber espionage effort known as Volt Typhoon, which had breached numerous internet-connected devices globally. This initiative, led by the Justice Department and the FBI, aimed to dismantle key components of this cyber intrusion.

Furthermore, the sophistication of Chinese hackers has been on the rise, as evidenced by the recent hack of Microsoft Corp email accounts of US government officials. This has raised concerns among US cybersecurity officials about potential extensive infiltration into US government and corporate networks.

Amidst these developments, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has once again called for a “Geneva convention around cyber.”

