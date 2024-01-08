Nord Stream Sabotage Investigation: Polish Authorities' Accused Of Lack of Transparency

Loading... Loading...

European investigators probing the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline sabotage say that the Polish officials have been slow to share information and have withheld key evidence related to the movements of alleged saboteurs on Polish soil.

Officials investigating the attack, which occurred in September 2022, suspect the involvement of a Ukrainian crew, potentially operating through Poland.

However, the lack of complete cooperation from Polish authorities has hindered efforts to ascertain whether the attack had any connection with the former Polish government.

With a new government in office since December, senior European officials are considering contacting Donald Tusk, Poland's new prime minister, hoping for improved collaboration.

While investigators haven't directly linked the Polish government to the explosions, their obstruction has fueled suspicions, the Wall Street Journal noted.

Most Western security officials believe a Ukrainian crew was involved, although both Ukraine and Russia have denied any participation.

Citing European officials, the WSJ reported that while prosecutors and the border guard in Poland cooperated during the investigation, representatives from the internal security agency ABW and other branches avoided answering questions, provided confusing information, or gave conflicting details regarding the case.

The investigation revealed that a leisure yacht named Andromeda, with a crew suspected of involvement, made stops in several countries, including Poland.

However, Polish authorities delayed sharing vital information until pressed by German counterparts, creating further skepticism.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons