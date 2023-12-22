What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA stock is trading lower Friday as China announced a series of stringent measures to regulate the online gaming industry to curb excessive spending and control the content within online games.

As a direct consequence of these measures, Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY, a leading player in the industry, saw a dramatic reduction in its market value, with an estimated loss of approximately $54 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Another major Chinese tech industry player, Alibaba, faced regulatory actions, particularly for its e-commerce and financial operations.

The government's crackdown focused on Alibaba's alleged anti-competitive behaviors, such as enforcing merchant exclusivity agreements.

Meanwhile, analysts and experts provide insights on Alibaba's decision to appoint Eddie Wu Yongming as the CEO of both its e-commerce and cloud units. Wu, a co-founder and long-time aide of Jack Ma, replaced Trudy Dai Shan at the helm of the Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG).

This move is seen as a strategic effort to make Alibaba more technology-driven and consumer-oriented to counter the rising competition, especially from PDD Holdings Inc PDD, SCMP reports.

Li Chengdong, founder and chief analyst at Dolphin, an e-commerce consultancy, observes that Alibaba's diversified focus in recent years has somewhat diluted its e-commerce dominance, allowing budget-focused rivals like Pinduoduo to gain ground. Pinduoduo's aggressive pricing strategies have particularly challenged Alibaba.

Wang Xiaoyan, an analyst at 86Research, believes Wu's technological background will lead to a more algorithm-driven approach in Alibaba's e-commerce operations, similar to Pinduoduo's methods.

This strategy could reduce merchants' labor intensity and operating costs, potentially improving Alibaba's margins.

Chelsey Tam, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar Asia, points out that frequent leadership changes within Alibaba might confuse the company's direction, Bloomberg writes.

2023 has been a year of significant changes for Alibaba, including a major restructuring into six independent groups, several top management shifts, and the departure of former CEO Daniel Zhang Yong.

Chen Hudong is an analyst at Hangzhou-based e-commerce consultancy 100ec.cn, notes that Pinduoduo has capitalized on the increased price sensitivity of Chinese consumers, who have become more budget-conscious due to the economic aftermath of COVID-19 controls and lockdowns.

This shift in consumer behavior has made Pinduoduo a preferred destination for value-driven shoppers, challenging Alibaba's market position.

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.92% at $74.03 premarket on the last check Friday.

