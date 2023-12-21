Could US Tariff Changes Impact Your Next Electric Vehicle Purchase?

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. is contemplating increasing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other goods to reduce dependence on China and support its own green industries.

This move focuses on limiting the influence of Chinese electric car manufacturers, as China is a dominant player in the global electric vehicle market.

In 2023, China will likely account for about 60% of the world's 14.1 million new passenger electric vehicle sales.

As the U.S. government considers increasing tariffs on Chinese EVs, this move could indirectly affect Tesla Inc TSLA, the current leader in the global EV market, Bloomberg reports.

Amid the rising tension, Europe launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, claiming China was unfairly saturating the market with inexpensive cars.

The U.S. has already imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, which has limited their market entry. For instance, BYD Co., a major Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, does not sell passenger vehicles in North America.

Beyond electric vehicles, potential targets for increased U.S. tariffs include Chinese solar products and EV battery packs.

While the U.S. primarily imports solar materials from Southeast Asia, China remains a significant supplier of EV batteries, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. being the world's largest maker of EV batteries.

The Biden administration is also considering reducing tariffs on some Chinese consumer products deemed not strategically significant.

These discussions and potential tariff adjustments amidst heightened political tension between the U.S. and China could influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election, where China-related trade policies are a crucial topic.

