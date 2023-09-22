After Italy Ban, OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Faces Legal Storm In Poland Over Privacy Concerns

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is under investigation in Poland following a ban in Italy earlier this year, marking the latest developments in the privacy controversy surrounding the AI chatbot.

What Happened: ChatGPT, released for public testing in November last year, garnered immense popularity for its conversational abilities.

However, the AI-powered chatbot is now accused of potential EU General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR violations, a significant piece of legislation aimed at safeguarding the privacy of individuals’ data.

See Also: ChatGPT Sees Major Uptick As Schools Resume: Homework Help Or Cheating Aid?

The probe was initiated in response to a complaint filed against OpenAI. The complainant asserted that ChatGPT generated false information about them and that its parent company was uncooperative in addressing the issue, reported Reuters.

Additionally, the unnamed complainant claimed to have received vague and misleading responses regarding the processing of their data by the company.

“The case concerns the violation of many provisions on the protection of personal data, so we will ask Open AI to answer a number of questions,” said Jan Nowak, president of Poland’s Personal Data Protection Office (UODO).

This investigation further compounds the legal troubles for OpenAI, which is already contending with a class action lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court, where it faces allegations of privacy law violations.

Why It’s Important: In March this year, Italy became the first Western nation to ban ChatGPT due to privacy apprehensions.

Nonetheless, the country has subsequently rescinded this ruling.

It is worth noting that ChatGPT is banned in countries like China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ChatGPT’s Popularity Surges To US Workplace Despite AI-Chatbot Restrictions By Tech Giants