An Ex-Air Force Intelligence Official recently testified before Congress, confirming the presence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) with Non-Human entities, adding a new dimension of credibility to long-standing assertions of extraterrestrial existence.

Notably, the testimony mirrors beliefs found within Kabbalah, a centuries-old Jewish mystical tradition.

In a recent live transmission, Yoel Benhabib, a Kabbalah scholar, discussed the parallels between these contemporary revelations and the teachings of Kabbalah. According to him, Kabbalah acknowledges other forms of life and civilizations, a perspective recorded in Jewish texts over two to three thousand years ago.

The Kabbalah Perspective

The Kabbalah's wisdom offers a holistic understanding of the universe, suggesting the existence of beings on other planets. The mystical teachings documented in various books like the Torah are believed to allude to other forms of life.

Benhabib highlighted three Kabbalistic books: "The Book of Enoch," "Yesodam," and "Principle of Wisdom." These ancient works contain explicit references to non-human beings, their names, and their physical dwellings, offering a profoundly spiritual perspective on the UFO phenomenon.

For example, "The Book of Enoch," a classic work of Jewish mysticism, narrates the tale of "Watchers" — beings that descended to Earth on a location known as Mount Hermon. This text describes their technology and the various dimensions they inhabit.

Kabbalah and Extraterrestrial Encounters

The existence of extraterrestrial beings is no novelty within Kabbalah. Jewish mystics claim to have had contact with beings from other worlds. Benhabib mentioned a secret Kabbalah book titled "Yesodam," which supposedly outlines how to safely engage with these entities.

Interestingly, "The Principle of Wisdom" by Rabbi Eliyahu De Vidas, a 16th-century Kabbalist, discusses the presence of spiritual beings residing beneath the sea. It tells the story of a rabbi who skeptically ventured under the sea, only to encounter these entities and receive their help to resurface.

Echoes in Ancient Civilizations

Beyond Jewish mysticism, Benhabib pointed out that several ancient civilizations, including the Sumerians, Aztecs, and Chinese, have narratives of beings descending to Earth. These stories often involve imparting knowledge to humans—a theme also prevalent in Kabbalah texts and the Bible.

For instance, the Dogon Tribe of Africa was known for its advanced understanding of the cosmos. Their spiritual guide was believed to be in contact with extraterrestrial beings, which could account for their unusual knowledge.

Validating Ancient Wisdom

The recent testimonies from former U.S. intelligence officers and Navy officials before Congress have corroborated the existence of UFOs and, by extension, the potential for extraterrestrial life. This official acknowledgment resonates with the perspectives found within Kabbalah and other ancient wisdom traditions.

The unfolding revelations indicate that modern society may just be catching up with the wisdom and understanding that ancient civilizations, guided by their spiritual systems like Kabbalah, have held for millennia. As the world comes to grips with these revelations, the Kabbalah continues to provide a timeless spiritual lens through which to view the cosmos and our place within it.

