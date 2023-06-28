Toyota, Hyundai Pulled Up By UK Watchdog Over 'Misleading' EV Charging Speed Ads

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority ruled against Hyundai Motor HYMTF and Toyota Motor TM on Wednesday, finding their EV charging speed ads to be misleading.

What Happened: According to complaints received by the advertising watchdog, both automakers were challenged to substantiate the charging speeds advertised. Hyundai claimed that its IONIQ 5 model could charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 350 kW charger, while Toyota claimed that its bZ4X could reach 80% using rapid public charging in around 30 minutes with a 150 kW fast-charging system.

The watchdog concluded that both ads failed to include important information about factors that could impact the advertised charging time, as well as the limited availability of 350 kW and 150 kW chargers. As a result, the ads were deemed misleading.

The authority has instructed Hyundai and Toyota to ensure that their future ads do not mislead consumers about battery charging times. The ads in question will not be allowed to appear again.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that Toyota should join the NACS coalition, a group of automakers that have adopted Tesla’s charging standard in the United States. Musk’s comment came in response to a Business Insider article that highlighted the long charging times associated with Toyota EVs.

The article detailed the reporter’s experience driving the bZ4X SUV from New York to Washington DC in April. The nine-hour journey required two charging stops, which together took two hours. The charging process was described as taking a “frustratingly long time,” and the vehicle delivered a lower-than-expected range.

