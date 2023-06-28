Tesla Ventures Into Google Ads To Rev Up Marketing Game

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA has taken a surprising turn by apparently venturing into traditional online advertising, signaling a shift in its marketing strategy, a month after CEO Elon Musk said he was open to trying it.

What Happened: Tesla has recently started running Google ads, according to the Google ad transparency center. The company has a total of 18 ads, with six being displayed in the United States and 12 in the UK. This marks the first time Tesla has paid for ad placements, as it previously relied on clever marketing tactics and promotional content.

Last month, Tesla shared a two-minute video on its official Twitter handle for Tesla Asia. The video, titled “Drive to believe—why she chose Tesla?” features Felicia, a branch manager and mother of two toddlers, as she drives through Singapore in a Model 3. Felicia highlights various features of the vehicle, emphasizing safety, child lock, heat protection, and autosteer.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shift to advertising indicates a desire to expand its reach beyond its existing fanbase.

While the company has gained a reputation for its clever marketing stunts, including referral programs and unique product names like Tesla Tequila and Short Shorts, Musk recognizes the value of informative, visually appealing ads with an artistic element.

He has emphasized the importance of creating ads that viewers won’t regret watching, suggesting a focus on engaging and captivating content.

