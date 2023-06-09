Capitol Hill to Wall Street: An In-Depth Look into Zoe Lofgren's Stock Trading Activity

Over the past 3 months, House Representative Zoe Lofgren has executed a total of 192 transactions in the stock market, trading a total of $262,192 worth of stock. Of the 192 transactions all of them were sales, leading to them to pull a net total of $262,192 out of the market.

Zoe Lofgren's Top 10 Transactions Over The Past 3 Months

Member Name Symbol Company Exchange Transaction Date Transaction Type Amount Zoe Lofgren BAC Bank of America NYSE 2023-05-26 S $15,001.00 Zoe Lofgren BAC Bank of America NYSE 2023-05-26 S $15,001.00 Zoe Lofgren BAC Bank of America NYSE 2023-05-26 S $15,001.00 Zoe Lofgren SO Southern NYSE 2023-05-25 S $15,001.00 Zoe Lofgren UNP Union Pacific NYSE 2023-05-26 S $15,001.00 Zoe Lofgren PG Procter & Gamble NYSE 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00 Zoe Lofgren PG Procter & Gamble NYSE 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00 Zoe Lofgren PG Procter & Gamble NYSE 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00 Zoe Lofgren ASML ASML Holding NASDAQ 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00 Zoe Lofgren ASML ASML Holding NASDAQ 2023-05-25 S $1,001.00

Over the past 3 months, House Representative Zoe Lofgren executed a series of transactions, with Bank of America BAC being the most traded stock. Lofgren sold $15,001 worth of Bank of America shares three times, followed by Southern SO and Union Pacific UNP, which were also sold for $15,001 each. Additionally, Lofgren sold Procter & Gamble PG and ASML Holding ASML shares for $1,001 each, twice. It is important to note that these transactions do not provide any insight into Lofgren's motives or investment strategy, as they only reflect the trades made and not the reasoning behind them.

Zoe Lofgren's Sector-wise Net Investment Over Past 3 Months

It can be helpful to look at an investor's trading activity on a sector level, to see if there are any broader trends in where they are putting their money into or pulling their money out of. This can be insightful when trying to identify segments of the stock market that an investor has a positive or negative outlook on. Let's look at a breakdown of which sectors Zoe Lofgren invested in.

Over the past 3 months, Zoe Lofgren has made net investment withdrawals across all sectors, with Financials experiencing the largest pullout of $77,035. Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care also saw significant withdrawals. Materials had the smallest withdrawal of $3,003. These net investment amounts suggest that Lofgren may be reallocating their investments to other sectors or taking a more cautious approach in the current economic climate.

House Representative Zoe Lofgren's recent trading spree could indicate that they prefer particular sectors or companies over others and that they are re-balancing their portfolio to reflect those preferences. However, it's important to remember that congressional members can trade stock for a variety of reasons, including personal financial needs or diversification of their investment portfolios. Therefore, it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the stock market's performance holistically.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.