Trump-Era Visa Restrictions Reportedly Pushed Indian Tech Workers To Canada, Robbing US Of Talent, Say Attorneys

The number of Indians immigrating to Canada has reportedly more than tripled since 2013, with restrictive immigration policies in the U.S. being a major factor.

What Happened: According to data, restrictive immigration laws in the U.S., especially under the administration of former President Donald Trump, have significantly influenced Indians’ decision to immigrate to Canada, reported Forbes.

The election of Trump and his opposition to immigration — including that of highly educated professionals — coincided with a significant rise in the number of Indians moving to Canada. The report stated that the Canadian government’s initiatives to attract and retain talent from abroad also played a part.

Unlike the immigration system in the U.S., Canada has a standard processing time of two weeks for most high-skilled temporary visas, without requiring an additional premium process fee of $1,500.

According to Toronto-based immigration law firm Rekai LLP, as a result, many Indians have been diverted from U.S. destinations to Canada, where they can more easily acquire and renew visas and find a reliable path to permanent residency.

Statistics back this up. The number of Indian students increased by 182% at Canadian colleges and universities between 2016 and 2019. During the same period, graduate students from India studying science and engineering at U.S. universities decreased by almost 40%.

Why It’s Important: Under the Trump administration, highly skilled foreign-born individuals were viewed as an economic threat. This resulted in increased H-1B denial rates, delays and a ban on high-skilled visa holders and employment-based immigrants in 2020. The Forbes report states that attorneys, too, have said that the destructive policies of the U.S. have been advantageous for Canada.

Peter Rekai, the founder of Rekai LLP, noted that Canada is benefiting from an increase in young Indian tech workers diverting from the U.S. due to challenges in obtaining and renewing H-1B visas and finding a reliable route to permanent residence in the U.S. Rekai added the “Indian influx to Canada has much to do with doors closing in the United States,” stated Forbes.

In the past, even a few big tech CEOs have criticized Trump’s decision to halt employment-based immigration to the U.S.

While Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “These skillsets are net job creators,” Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc. AAPL was “deeply disappointed,” and said, “Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream.”

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG CEO Sundar Pichai, an immigrant from India, tweeted, “Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success,” and added, “We’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.

