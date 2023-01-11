President Joe Biden doesn’t support a ban on gas stoves, the White House said after a consumer safety official said that such a measure was “on the table.”

What Happened: A White House spokesperson said, “The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which is independent, is not banning gas stoves,” reported CNN.

The response from the White House came after Biden-appointed U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called gas stoves a “hidden hazard” in a recent interview and that “any option is on the table” in regards to them, according to CNN.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” said Trumka. He reportedly said other options with regards to the appliance include “setting standards on emissions” on them.

Why It Matters: Action on gas stoves has been considered for months by the CPSC and Trumka recommended in October that the body asks the public for comments on hazards associated with the domestic appliance, noted CNN.

CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric set the “record straight” on gas stoves on Wednesday. He said, “I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

Even so, gas stoves became the subject of discussion on social media. Food Network Judge and Restauranteur Andrew Gruel “taped” himself to a gas stove to protest the gas stove ban move.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said a gas stove ban would be a “recipe for disaster” and that the federal government has no “business telling American families how to cook their dinner.”

Read Next: Edward Snowden Says Trump, Biden, Hillary 'All Mishandled' Classified Papers But System 'Excuses' Crimes By Elite