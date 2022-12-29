ñol

Gaotu Techedu, TAL Education And Other Chinese Edtech Shares Plunge As China Heightens Crackdown

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 6:57 AM | 1 min read
  • China looked further to tighten supervision over its battered online education sector.
  • China's move indicated its lack of preparation to unshackle the private tutoring arena despite loosening curbs on tech giants, Bloomberg reports.
  • Edtech companies plunged after the Ministry of Education published a new set of restrictions that limit the fees and operating times of private tutoring services for primary and middle school students
  • Firms offering non-curricular tutoring must end physical classes by 8:30 pm and online sessions by 9 pm.
  • The services must restrict one-time charges to 5,000 yuan ($720) and mandate a special trust account with state-designated banks for pre-paid fees.
  • Some of the prominent private tutoring companies included Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTUNew Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc EDUTAL Education Group TALLAIX Inc LAIXY, and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd BEDU
  • Price Actions: GOTU shares traded lower by 11.7% at $2.50 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. TAL shares traded lower by 5.99% at $7.06, and EDU shares traded lower by 2.06% at $35.61.

