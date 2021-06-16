China Plans To Crackdown On Private Tutoring Companies: Reuters
- China is planning a tough crackdown on the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry, Reuters reported.
- Sources told Reuters that the new rules would include trial bans on vacation tutoring and restrictions on advertising.
- The trial vacation ban, along with a bar of online and offline tutoring on weekends during term time, could severely affect tutoring companies' revenues to the tune of 70-80%.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU), New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), LAIX Inc (NYSE: LAIX), and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU) are some of the companies that are expected to be affected.
- President Xi Jinping last week said schools should be responsible for student's learning rather than tutoring companies.
- Apart from protecting students from the cutthroat competition, the new rules are expected to act as a financial incentive for couples to have more children as it seeks to shore up a rapidly declining birth rate.
