ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Judge Refuses To Block Booz Allen Hamilton's Acquisition Of Rival Cybersecurity Company

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
US Judge Refuses To Block Booz Allen Hamilton's Acquisition Of Rival Cybersecurity Company
  • A federal judge in Maryland declined to halt Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's BAH acquisition of a competing cybersecurity company EverWatch, scoring a victory against the Department of Justice.
  • The judge ordered the two sides to report back on the next steps of the case.
  • Booz Allen in March moved to acquire EverWatch, a company it had been competing against to win a five-year contract to support the National Security Agency's mission of collecting foreign communications, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The DOJ prosecuted in June, alleging that the acquisition would drive up prices for the U.S. government and create a monopoly supplier for critical national-security services.
  • Booz Allen is a government contractor that provides management and technology consulting services. EverWatch builds systems to defend against national cyber threats.
  • Booz Allen said at the time the DOJ filed its lawsuit in June that authorities were wrong about the deal, which the company said would benefit its government customers.
  • Cybersecurity stocks assumed growing importance since companies became targets of attacks as the world moved online. It also became a lethal weapon to win wars.
  • In September, Microsoft Corp MSFT security chief Charlie Bell highlighted the importance of innovation of machine learning algorithms for better cybersecurity solutions.
  • Price Action: BAH shares closed lower by 0.24% at $96.49 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia