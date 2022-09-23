Microsoft Security Head Zeroes On AI For Cybersecurity At Q&A Session; Pitches For Multi-Cloud

- Microsoft Corp MSFT security chief Charlie Bell reorganized, combining groups scattered across businesses like Azure cloud, Windows, and Office, and hired some new executives while eliminating some open roles as the company aspired to become a security leader amid rampant nation-state hacking, and the war in Ukraine.
- The former Amazon.com Inc AMZN cloud-computing executive combined Microsoft's lab for tracking cybercrime gangs with cybersecurity research units under John Lambert, a veteran cybersecurity specialist at Microsoft, Bloomberg reports.
- Bell justified merging Microsoft's sprawling security business by making the playing field harder for anyone to score.
- He also acknowledged constant innovation to break everything one built.
- He emphasized the innovation of machine learning algorithms to understand those patterns and to try to save the broken into and stop them where it happens.
- He preferred consolidating the research in one place, similar to the brain's functionality with end-to-end capability as in an ecosystem.
- He acknowledged tremendous potential in AI, a core strength of Microsoft.
- He discussed building the innovation environment, prioritizing model training, and all the data.
- Cybersecurity rested on deep AI capability, he said.
- He prioritized multi-cloud to protect every kind of operating system.
- He acknowledged hiring ease while denying any job cut in the security unit.
- He also did not shy away from its vulnerabilities.
- Earlier Microsoft rallied other big-name cloud-computing providers to urge the U.S. to spread its spending on such services more widely, to end the dominance of Amazon.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.39% at $237.68 on the last check Friday.
