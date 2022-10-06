Jury Holds Ex-Uber Security Head Responsible For Concealing Data Hack

- A San Francisco jury held Uber Technologies, Inc UBER former head of security guilty of covering up a 2016 data breach at the rideshare giant, hiding details from U.S. regulators, and paying off a pair of hackers in return for their discretion.
- Uber fired Joe Sullivan in 2017 over the incident, Financial Times reports.
- At the time of the 2016 breach, the regulator had investigated the car-booking service over a different cyber security lapse two years earlier.
- Jurors also convicted Sullivan of a second count related to having knowledge of but failing to report the 2016 breach to the appropriate government authorities.
- The incident eventually became public in 2017 when Dara Khosrowshahi took over as the CEO.
- The report specified that two hackers approached Sullivan's team to notify Uber of a security flaw that exposed the personal information of almost 60 million drivers and riders on the platform.
- The parties negotiated a $100,000 payment, which called for a non-disclosure agreement and a commitment to delete user data. The two hackers later pleaded guilty to the attack.
- Sullivan, a former government prosecutor specializing in cybercrime, has previously worked at Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook, and Cloudflare, Inc NET.
- Uber held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its September hack that temporarily forced it to shut down some internal systems.
- The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services account. The teenage hacker claimed to breach the company for fun and might leak source code "in a few months."
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.03% at $29.18 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
