Ukraine Urges UN To Strip Russia Of Veto Power: Zelenskyy Says While 'World Wants Peace', Putin 'Only One Who Wants War'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to unite against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

What Happened: In his much-anticipated fiery video address to the U.N., Zelenskyy requested member nations to strip Moscow of its veto power on the U.N. Security Council, other than imposing sanctions.

“So long as the aggressor is a party to decision-making in the international organizations, he must be isolated from them — at least until aggression lasts. Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto — if it is a Member of the U.N. Security Council. In order to punish the aggressor within the institutions,” the Ukrainian president said.

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand punishment,” he added.

Zelenskyy also described Putin as a lonely figure on the world stage. “Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world wants peace. And we have seen who is the only one who wants war,” he said.

He also addressed his country’s desire for "fair punishment" for a crime Russia had done against it. "Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity. Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognized border is restored."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden also condemned Putin’s war and the Kremlin's nuclear threats to the West during his speech at the UNGA. "A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Biden said while blasting Russia for “shamelessly" violating "the core tenets of the United Nations charter.”

