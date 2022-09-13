- The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google to produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT will manufacture the chips at its Bloomington, Minnesota, semiconductor foundry.
- Google will pay the initial cost of setting up production and subsidize the first production run.
- NIST, with university research partners, will design the chip circuitry.
- NIST looks to design up to 40 different chips optimized for various applications.
- The open-source nature of chip designs will enable researchers to freely pursue new ideas without restriction and share data and device designs.
- Research partners contributing to the chip designs include the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland, George Washington University, Brown University, and Carnegie Mellon University.
- The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act have followed multiple domestic and international chipmakers ramping up investment in developing the latest semiconductor technology.
- Intel Corp INTC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM, and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), all of which are now building new chip fabrication facilities worth tens of billions in the U.S., are the frontrunners for a sizable chunk of the grant.
- Micron Technology, Inc MU broke ground on its leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho, as planned. It acknowledged grants and credits provided by the CHIPS and Science Act.
- Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd also looks to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas.
