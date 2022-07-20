ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Twitter Says It Has Taken 'Appropriate Steps' To Comply With Indonesian Laws As It Faces Potential Ban

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 5:35 AM | 1 min read
Twitter Says It Has Taken 'Appropriate Steps' To Comply With Indonesian Laws As It Faces Potential Ban

After Indonesian Ministry records showed that Twitter Inc TWTR was missing from the list of foreign providers who signed up for the new rules — the company said in a statement to Benzinga it had taken "appropriate steps" to comply with the laws of the land.

What Happened: Twitter has taken appropriate steps in an effort to comply with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology's (KOMINFO) registration requirement for foreign private electronic system operators (ESOs), the social media giant told Benzinga in a written response.

Earlier media reports showed that as of midday Wednesday, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google had not complied with the new Indonesian licensing rules that could see their services temporarily blocked in the country.

Introduced in late 2020, the new rules required internet service providers to sign-up for the laws to ensure the protection of consumer data and that online content is used in a "positive and productive" way.

The Indonesia ministry has said that the providers who would not register before the deadline on Wednesday midnight will be reprimanded, fined and blocked.

The law also gives authorities broad powers to compel giants like Meta Platforms Inc META, Spotify Technology SPOTNetflix Inc NFLX, Google and others to disclose data of certain users and take down content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if urgent and 24 hours otherwise.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Twitter shares closed 2.81% higher at $39.49 a piece on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big techEurasiaIndonesiaGovernmentNewsRegulationsSocial MediaGlobalTechGeneral