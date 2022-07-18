Tony Blair Says Ukraine War Shows West's 'Political And Economic Dominance' Is Ending

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair said the war in Ukraine shows that the West's dominance is ending with China and Russia emerging as superpowers.

What Happened: The West led in history, be it at the end of World War II or the collapse of the Soviet Union, but this time it is clearly not in the ascendant, Blair said in a lecture entitled "After Ukraine, What Lessons Now for Western Leadership?"

"We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance," Blair added, addressing a forum supporting the alliance between the U.S. and Europe at Ditchley Park west of London.

"The world is going to be at least bi-polar and possibly multi-polar." "The biggest geopolitical change of this century will come from China, not Russia."

According to Blair — who was the U.K. prime minister from 1997 to 2007— the Ukraine war has taught a lesson that the Western allies could not rely on China "to behave in the way we would consider rational."

This came after China and Russia together criticized global 'sanctions abuse' at the BRICS Business Forum and urged the participating nations to "abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation."

