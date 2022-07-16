Former White House Advisor Says Putin Could Be Kicked Out Of Power In 2024 If This Happens

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces the prospect of being thrown out of his office when he stands for reelection in 2024, experts said, according to a report from The Sun.

Plenty of Russians may want to see him go as Russia's war in Ukraine has stretched close to five months, said Fiona Hill, former deputy assistant to the president of the U.S.

The former diplomat recalled the protests that raged in 2011 and 2012 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other major cities, coinciding with his return to the presidency.

The Russian president reportedly aware of the growing domestic disapproval beneath the surface.

The Kremlin government has been warning that the Ukraine war is just the tip of the iceberg, but Putin is harboring insecurity in his own system, The Sun said, citing experts.

Putin's special military operations in Ukraine may not face resistance as long as the elite are not drawn into the battle, Hill reportedly said.

"People seem to be supportive of this special military operation as long as the children of the elite are not being sent off as cannon fodder to the front lines," she said.

Photo: Courtesy of Global Panorama on Flickr