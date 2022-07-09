Potential Successor Of Putin Could Be More Brutal Than President Himself, Expert Warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has been a subject of speculation for quite some time, with some reports suggesting he is terminally ill. Even if the rumors are true and Putin is forced to relinquish office, Russia's stance toward Ukraine or the Western world may not soften.

Devil And Deep Sea: Putin's potential successor could be worse than the dictator himself, leading to a worsening of Russia's relationship with the West and potentially with its own people, the Daily Express reported, citing Keir Giles, author of the book "Moscow Rules: What Drives Russia to Confront the West."

"There are plenty of candidates who would make Russia's relationship with the West, and with its own people, even worse than Putin has been doing over the last few years of his reign," Giles said.

The notion of Russia warming to Western culture after the Cold War and striking a friendlier relationship with the West is far from true, the expert said. He noted a growing crackdown on Russia's own people and a simultaneous increase in hostility to the outside world in the last few years.

The author sees the time of better relations with the West as an aberration. Russia is now returning to what is far more normal in its history, he added.

Any successor from the same background as Putin is likely to "continue bringing Russia back to the normal default state of its opposition to the West," Giles said.

Russia Has Edge In Longer War: Giles is also of the view that the longer the Ukraine war lasts, the more likely that Russia will succeed. The economic pain and food security inflicted by the war on Europe will only get worse if the conflict prolongs, potentially leading to loss of support for Ukraine, he said.

This, according to the expert, could pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into surrendering.

