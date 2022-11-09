Midterm Results: No Red Wave In Sight As Democrats, Republicans Fight Out Tight Contests

Democrats and Republicans were engaged in close contests as results of the midterms poured in early Wednesday morning.

What Happened: The control of Congress was still uncertain at 1:32 a.m. EST. Democrats managed to keep seats in districts ranging from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island, reported the Associated Press.

Republicans, meanwhile, held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina. Democrat Maggie Hassan defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, according to the Press.

In the crucial presidential battleground of Pennsylvania, Democratic District Attorney Josh Shapiro defeated the Republican Doug Mastriano — an election denier, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbent governors tasted victory in certain red states of Florida and Texas. Gov. Greg Abbot of the Lone Star State defeated Beto O' Rourke, his Democratic rival. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis overcame Democrat Charlie Crist.

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp staved off a challenge from Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, in a rematch of their 2018 race, reported the Press.

Why It Matters: This is the first U.S. nationwide election since the Jan.6 insurrection and some who participated in the riots or were in the vicinity when it took place are on their way to winning elected office, noted the Press.

The outcome of the races for the Congress will be crucial for President Joe Biden's agenda as until now Democrats held sway over both the House and the Senate.

Democrats face headwinds as the party in power almost always losses in a president's first midterm elections, according to the Press.

However, the party received a boost early Wednesday after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz, flipping a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, reported the New York Times.

Republican House candidate in Texas, Mayra Flores, who lost against Democratic incumbent Rep. Vicente Gonzales said a red wave "did not happen."

She tweeted, "Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!"

The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART! — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) November 9, 2022

Flores had wrested Texas' 34th Congressional district from Democrats in June after they held it for four decades and also garnered the vote from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. Musk said he voted Republican for the first time in that election.

