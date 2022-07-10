Donald Trump Goes After Elon Musk During Event, Says The Twitter Deal A 'Pretty Rotten Contract'

After Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced that, for the first time, he had voted for a Republican last month, he’s now being targeted by former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: During an event in Alaska on Saturday, Trump went after Musk, saying the Tesla chief “says he's never voted Republican,” while pointing out that Musk previously told him that he had voted for the former president. Trump went on to call Musk, “another bulls**t artist.”

The former president's attack on Musk comes after the Tesla CEO named Florida's Republican candidate Ron DeSantis as his preferred candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Twitter Deal: Trump also talked about Musk's decision to call off his $44 billion planned purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR, flatly saying, "He's not going to buy Twitter."

The former president acknowledged that Musk had a good reason to walk away from the deal. “He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract,” Trump said.

Trump On Twitter Return: When it comes to Musk’s proposal to bring Trump back to Twitter, the former president said he plans to remain on his own social media platform - Truth Social, which he described as “hot as a pistol.”

“Go out by the way while I’m here, and sign up now for Truth Social,” Trump told the audience.

Trump was making an appearance in Alaska to rally for Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), senatorial candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who is attempting to displace Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), and former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) who's running for Congress.

Photo: Created with images from Tesla Owners Club Belgium and Gage Skidmore on Flickr