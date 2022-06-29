Here's Why Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd BZ and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM , namely, Yunmanman and Huochebang announced the resumption of new user registrations, Reuters reports.

The Chinese government recently expressed support for the domestic tech industry, which had been undergoing intense scrutiny.

JD.com, Inc JD renewed the three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY .

They look to continue cooperating in several areas, including communications, technology services, marketing and advertising, and membership services.

JD.com will issue shares worth $220 million to Tencent towards the agreement.

Tencent sold a $16.4 billion stake in JD.com to Walmart Inc WMT in 2021, Reuters reports.

Price Action: YMM shares traded higher by 7.93% at $9.94 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday. BZ shares traded higher by 4.55% at $28.05.

