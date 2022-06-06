Here's Why DiDi, And These Two Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

- China looks to conclude its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc DIDI and two other U.S.-listed tech firms by as early as this week to lift a ban on their adding new users, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- China’s deteriorating economic outlook has pressured the company to ease its antitrust campaigns against the domestic tech giants.
- The regulators also did not find any significant issues with the companies.
- The regulators aim to allow the mobile apps of Didi, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM, and online recruitment firm Kanzhun Ltd BZ back on domestic app stores by this week.
- Last July, the regulators removed the apps after data-security probes into the companies, citing national security reasons.
- The regulator prohibited the companies from adding users and app-store operators in China for allegedly collecting personal data illegally.
- The three companies went public in the U.S. last June, raking up $7 billion before being hit by the regulatory probes.
- The three companies will likely face financial penalties, with a relatively hefty fine for Didi.
- Didi looks to delist from the NYSE and pursue a Hong Kong listing.
- Full Truck Alliance also pushed ahead with a Hong Kong share-offering plan.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 50.3% at $2.78 in the premarket on the last check Monday. YMM shares traded higher by 30.1% at $8.98, and BZ shares traded higher by 19.9% at $25.87.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.