QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Pop As China's Top Economic Official Expresses Support For Digital Platform Ahead Of 2022 Election

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 3:48 PM | 1 min read
  • China's top economic official offered an unusually public show of support for digital platform companies hinting toward possible ease in the ongoing crackdown, Bloomberg reports.
  • The latest comments may inject much-needed confidence into the capital markets. Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA combined lost over $1 trillion in market value post regulatory crackdown in late 2020.
  • Also Read: Here's Why JPMorgan Upgraded Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Months After Calling Them 'Uninvestable'
  • The government expressed support for the development of digital economy companies and their public listings, Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's most senior economic aide, said at a meeting with representatives of tech companies. 
  • Reports quoted Liu saying the relationship between government and markets "should be handled well." 
  • Baidu, Inc BIDU founder Robin Li and NetEase, Inc NTES chief William Ding were at the forum.
  • In a year plagued by geopolitical uncertainty and pandemic resurgence, Beijing has made stability its core priority, particularly as its top officials prepare for a critical leadership transition toward the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 6% at $91.60 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia