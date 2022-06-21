ñol

NetEase Postpones Release Of Game Indefinitely After Politically Controversial Social Media Post

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
  • NetEase, Inc NTES has postponed the June 23 release of Diablo Immortal in China indefinitely, CNBC reports.
  • Recently, Weibo Corp WB banned the official account of Diablo Immortal from posting for "violating relevant laws and regulations."
  • NetEase and China fell out over the former's Weibo account post that allegedly alluded to Winnie the Pooh, a popular way to refer to President Xi Jinping derisively, the Financial Times reports. The post read, "Why hasn't the bear stepped down."
  • Also Read: Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Pop As China's Top Economic Official Expresses Support For Digital Platform Ahead Of 2022 Election
  • NetEase and Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI had co-developed the game.
  • The companies justified the delay by citing adjustments made by the development team.
  • Diablo's focus on slaying demons and witches clashed with China's disapproval of games with violent or religious content, Reuters reports.
  • NetEase released Diablo Immortal outside of China on June 2, earning over $24 million during the first two weeks since the rollout.
  • After a hiatus, China resumed publishing licenses for games, which continued to miss out on the more prominent gaming companies like Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY and NetEase.
  • Price Action: NTES shares closed lower by 1.69% at $93.17 on Friday.

