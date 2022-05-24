Chinese Social Media Weibo Bans Another Business Leader After He Questions China's Zero Covid Policy

- Weibo Corp WB banned Trip.Com Group Limited TCOM co-founder and Chair James Liang for alleged violation of laws, Reuters reports.
- The social media company neither elaborated on the violation nor cited the reasons behind the ban.
- Liang had recently questioned the wisdom of the country's zero-COVID strategy as the country's Presidential election draws closer.
- China had already tightened censorship under Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- Last week, Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY WeChat published a piece by Liang that debated the overly cautious epidemic prevention policies leading to more significant pain on the economy and people's life expectancies than the virus itself.
- WeChat subsequently removed Liang's post.
- Liang previously highlighted the Omicron variant's low death rate challenging the tight COVID policy that could hurt the economy.
- Liang has remained active on Weibo amid a tightening regulatory environment during the past two years, unlike most other outspoken Chinese business leaders who have gone private on social media or stopped posting altogether.
- Price Action: TCOM shares traded lower by 4.18% at $19.48 on the last check Tuesday.
