Covid Regulations, China's Crackdown On Alibaba And Others Are Taking Toll On Its Tech Workers - Read How

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Chinese tech workers are facing a tough time landing a job that is coming after a significant pay cut, the Financial Times reports.
  • The domestic regulatory crackdown on the Big Techs ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, and stringent Covid lockdown played a double whammy on the country's economic growth.
  • The tech candidates are landing jobs after a 30% - 50% pay cut and a demotion, making it the most challenging job market ever.
  • Many could not get to their next job due to quarantine measures to contain Covid.
  • Over the past year, China's once overworked but well-paid tech workers saw a decline in office perks, job cuts, headcount freezes, and stalling or falling pay.
  • Trouble at smaller, unprofitable companies gradually expanded to highly profitable groups, including Alibaba and Tencent. 
  • The companies repeatedly emphasized cost control.
  • China's unemployment rate for young workers aged 18 to 24 rose to 18.4% in May, FT wrote. More than 10 million graduating university students will soon join the club. 
  • China's five largest publicly listed edtech groups slashed payrolls by 175,000 by the end of February.
  • Lossmaking companies, amid tighter scrutiny from regulators, including iQIYI, Inc IQKuaishou Technology KUASF, and DiDi Global Inc DIDIY, resorted to downsizing employees.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 5.38% at $102.32 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsPenny StocksRegulationsTechMedia