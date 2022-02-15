 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DiDi To Slash 20% Workforce Ahead Of Hong Kong Listing: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 6:02am   Comments
Share:
DiDi To Slash 20% Workforce Ahead Of Hong Kong Listing: Report
  • China's Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) counterpart DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to reduce its overall headcount by 20% as it pushes ahead with its Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg reports.
  • Most of DiDi's core businesses will be affected by the cuts. DiDi aims to reduce expenses ahead of the Hong Kong listing.
  • The report adds that ride-hailing may see staff reductions of up to 15%. Interestingly, drivers - gig workers will remain unscathed. 
  • DiDi has already pared investments in once red-hot businesses like community grocery buying. 
  • Some units like Didi Finance, which expands outside China, and its autonomous driving business will be less impacted. 
  • Shares of Didi have dropped nearly 70% from its offering price. 
  • DiDi suffered a $4.7 billion loss after revenues shrank in the September quarter following the regulatory assault.
  • The market has priced in a possible penalty of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) stemming from the government's probe into Didi, Bernstein said, adding that "the regulatory storm is largely over." 
  • Bernstein said Didi would likely invest in marketing shortly after resuming new customer acquisition.
  • China looks to tighten rules for drivers and vehicles taking to the streets for the first time.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 3.27% at $4.42 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIDI)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DiDi Global, Affirm, Zoom Or CVS Health?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
Bernstein Sees Sharp Upside In DiDi - Read Why
Gogox Trucks Ahead with Hong Kong IPO Despite Growing Headwinds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com