Elon Musk Says This Multiplayer Game Works Well With Starlink Connection, Promises Reduced Global Latency This Year

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 11, 2022 3:02 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • SpaceX's Starlink supports the playing of video games anywhere and support multiplayer games.
  • Starlink inter-satellite laser links will further reduce global latency.

Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite internet service has evolved, and its utility came to the fore when Ukraine sought Starlink terminals to restore internet connectivity in the war-ravaged country. On Friday, Musk retweeted a SpaceX tweet of a video uploaded by YouTuber FinePrint, which showed him video gaming with a Starlink connection on top of the mountains.

The YouTuber suggested the performance was satisfactory. Musk had captioned his tweet, "Play Videogame wherever you want."

Commenting on Musk's tweet, a Twitter user going by the handle @IvanEscobosa asked whether he has tried multiplayer games. Musk replied by saying multiplayer gaming works pretty well with Starlink and that League of Games is no problem.

When another Twitter follower pointed out ping issues for users in Brazil trying to play on North American servers, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer said Starlink inter-satellite laser links that are likely to be operational by the end of the year should resolve that problem.

Tesla closed Friday's session down 3.12% at $696.69, while in after-hours, the stock added 1.91% to $710, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministerio Das Comanicacoes on Flickr

