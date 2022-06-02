China Will Lose Ability To Access Amazon's Kindle E-Book Store From 2023

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN looks to cease operating its Kindle e-book store in China from the end of June 2023, Reuters reports based on the e-commerce giant's official WeChat account.
- China's customers will no longer be able to purchase new e-books from June 2023 for reasons undisclosed.
- Also Read: Microsoft Brings Down Curtains On LinkedIn China
- Amazon would also stop supplying resellers with its Kindle reader, effective immediately.
- China had previously banned outspoken business leaders from social media sites.
- Companies like Microsoft Corp MSFT and Intel Corp INTC also had gone softer in their approach toward China.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.23% at $2,433.68 on Wednesday.
