China Will Lose Ability To Access Amazon's Kindle E-Book Store From 2023

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 7:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN looks to cease operating its Kindle e-book store in China from the end of June 2023, Reuters reports based on the e-commerce giant's official WeChat account.
  • China's customers will no longer be able to purchase new e-books from June 2023 for reasons undisclosed.
  • Also Read: Microsoft Brings Down Curtains On LinkedIn China
  • Amazon would also stop supplying resellers with its Kindle reader, effective immediately.
  • China had previously banned outspoken business leaders from social media sites. 
  • Companies like Microsoft Corp MSFT and Intel Corp INTC also had gone softer in their approach toward China.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.23% at $2,433.68 on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

