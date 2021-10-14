Microsoft Brings Down Curtains On LinkedIn China
- China has blocked Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for over a decade. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google shuttered operations in 2010.
- Now, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has opted to pull the plug off China's version of LinkedIn amid the country's growing internet censorship.
- Microsoft defended the move to a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," CNBC reports.
- Instead, Microsoft will launch a job search site in China without LinkedIn's social media features.
- A Chinese internet regulator gave a 30-day deadline to LinkedIn in March to better moderate its content, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- In September, LinkedIn blocked several U.S. journalists in China, along with academics and researchers citing "prohibited content" in their profiles.
- LinkedIn launched in China in 2014 with limited features. The new site, called InJobs, will not include a social feed or allow users to share posts or articles.
