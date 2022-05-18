Google's Russia Subsidiary To File For Bankruptcy

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google's Russian subsidiary looks to file for bankruptcy, unable to pay employees and suppliers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- An earlier move by authorities to seize its bank account made it difficult to continue operations in the country.
- Google had already paused most of its commercial operations in Russia, including all advertising after they accused YouTube of spreading misinformation and stoking protests.
- Google will keep free services like Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android, and Play.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.90% at $2,266.31 on the last check Wednesday.
