Google's Russia Subsidiary To File For Bankruptcy

Google's Russian subsidiary looks to file for bankruptcy, unable to pay employees and suppliers, the Wall Street Journal reports. An earlier move by authorities to seize its bank account made it difficult to continue operations in the country.

Google had already paused most of its commercial operations in Russia, including all advertising after they accused YouTube of spreading misinformation and stoking protests.

Google will keep free services like Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android, and Play.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.90% at $2,266.31 on the last check Wednesday.

