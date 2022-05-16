Tesla Recalls China Made Vehicles Again

- China's market regulatory agency disclosed that Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Reuters reports.
- The recall was due to overheating that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.
- The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) added.
- Recently Elon Musk snubbed concerns over China lockdowns on Tesla production.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.98% at $754.37 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
