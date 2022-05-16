Tesla Recalls China Made Vehicles Again

by

China's market regulatory agency disclosed that Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Reuters reports.

recalled 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Reuters reports. The recall was due to overheating that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.

Also Read: Tesla Recalled Model 3 Cars In China In April Again - Read Why

Tesla Recalled Model 3 Cars In China In April Again - Read Why The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) added.

Recently Elon Musk snubbed concerns over China lockdowns on Tesla production.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.98% at $754.37 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

TSLA shares traded lower by 1.98% at $754.37 in the premarket on the last check Monday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia