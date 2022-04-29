QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tesla Recalled Model 3 Cars In China In April Again - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 6:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 14,684 imported and locally made Model 3 cars in China on software problems as previously declared by the market regulator, Reuters reports.
  • The recall marked Tesla's second batch of recalls in April.
  • Also Read: BREAKING: Tesla Recalls 127,785 Model 3 Vehicles In China Over Manufacturing Defects
  • The regulator said that the lack of a display unit for the speed numbers under Track Mode could mislead drivers and cause collisions under extreme circumstances.
  • Therefore, Tesla will recall the Model 3 Performance cars manufactured between January 2019 - and March 2022, including 1,850 vehicles imported and 12,834 made in China.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.39% at $898.50 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia