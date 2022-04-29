Tesla Recalled Model 3 Cars In China In April Again - Read Why

- Tesla, Inc TSLA recalled 14,684 imported and locally made Model 3 cars in China on software problems as previously declared by the market regulator, Reuters reports.
- The recall marked Tesla's second batch of recalls in April.
- The regulator said that the lack of a display unit for the speed numbers under Track Mode could mislead drivers and cause collisions under extreme circumstances.
- Therefore, Tesla will recall the Model 3 Performance cars manufactured between January 2019 - and March 2022, including 1,850 vehicles imported and 12,834 made in China.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.39% at $898.50 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

