Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that China is lifting COVID-19 lockdowns rapidly, adding that he does not expect any delays amid reports of a fresh production halt due to supply-chain woes.

What Happened: Musk, speaking remotely at the Financial Times “Future of the Car” conference, said he had some recent conversations with the Chinese government on the curbs.

“I've had some conversations with the Chinese government in recent days and it's clear that the lockdowns are being lifted rapidly. So I would not expect this to be a significant issue in the coming weeks," he said.

Tesla China reportedly delivered only 1,512 electric vehicles in April, down from about 66,000 shipments in March. The EV maker did not export any vehicles last month from Giga Shanghai, considered a major export hub for Tesla.

First Exports Resume: The EV maker recently began its first exports from China after its local plant emerged from a nearly month-long shutdown.

On May 11, a Glovis Splendor vehicle carrier left Shanghai's Nangang terminal with 4,767 Tesla electric vehicles, CnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing a local daily.

Giga Shanghai stopped production on March 28 and officially resumed production on April 19. The factory has reportedly halted production yet again due to supply problems.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.6% higher at $800 on Tuesday.