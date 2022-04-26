Russia Punishes Meta For Alleged LGBT Propaganda

by

A Russian court penalized Meta Platforms Inc FB 4 million roubles ($0.05 million) for allegedly failing to delete posts that contain "LGBT propaganda," Reuters reports.

4 million roubles ($0.05 million) for allegedly failing to delete posts that contain "LGBT propaganda," Reuters reports. A 2013 Russian law bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors."

Previously, Russia slapped a criminal case against the Facebook parent for allowing users to call for "death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with Ukraine.

Meta globally demoted content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages, Instagram accounts, and posts following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.80% at $185.49 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

FB shares traded lower by 0.80% at $185.49 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday. Image by Tumisu from Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia