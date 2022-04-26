Russia Punishes Meta For Alleged LGBT Propaganda

- A Russian court penalized Meta Platforms Inc FB 4 million roubles ($0.05 million) for allegedly failing to delete posts that contain "LGBT propaganda," Reuters reports.
- A 2013 Russian law bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors."
- Previously, Russia slapped a criminal case against the Facebook parent for allowing users to call for "death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with Ukraine.
- Meta globally demoted content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages, Instagram accounts, and posts following Russia's Ukraine invasion.
