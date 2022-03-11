Russia Files Criminal Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta; Seeks To Designate As 'Extremist Organization'
- Russia slapped a criminal case against Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Reuters reports.
- Meta changed its hate speech rules to allow users to call for "death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with Ukraine.
- Russian prosecutors asked a court to designate Meta as an "extremist organization."
- The Russian communications regulator restricted access to Meta's Instagram.
- Meta had temporarily allowed posts that call for the death of Russia's President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as per internal documents.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.53% at $190.28 on the last check Friday.
