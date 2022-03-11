 Skip to main content

Russia Files Criminal Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta; Seeks To Designate As 'Extremist Organization'
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Russia Files Criminal Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta; Seeks To Designate As 'Extremist Organization'
  • Russia slapped a criminal case against Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Reuters reports.
  • Meta changed its hate speech rules to allow users to call for "death to the Russian invaders" in the context of the war with Ukraine.
  • Russian prosecutors asked a court to designate Meta as an "extremist organization." 
  • Related Content: Facebook, Apple, Google Ban Their Products and Services In Russia
  • The Russian communications regulator restricted access to Meta's Instagram.
  • Meta had temporarily allowed posts that call for the death of Russia's President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as per internal documents.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.53% at $190.28 on the last check Friday.

