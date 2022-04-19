Uber Withdraws Mask Mandate In US

by

Uber Technologies Inc UBER lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers in the U.S.

lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers in the U.S. Recently, U.S. airlines removed the mask mandate for travelers or employees on domestic and some international flights, Bloomberg reports.

A U.S. judge overturned a federal order for passengers to cover their faces.

Uber has already relaxed its rules for mask-wearing in line with government advice in the U.K., Uber's other major market.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the mask mandate on public transportation, although both agencies recommended their continued use.

Covid restrictions in the U.S. have eased after a decline in case numbers from a January peak due to the omicron variant.

Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.38% at $31.91 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

