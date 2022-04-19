Uber Withdraws Mask Mandate In US

- Uber Technologies Inc UBER lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers in the U.S.
- Recently, U.S. airlines removed the mask mandate for travelers or employees on domestic and some international flights, Bloomberg reports.
- A U.S. judge overturned a federal order for passengers to cover their faces.
- Uber has already relaxed its rules for mask-wearing in line with government advice in the U.K., Uber’s other major market.
- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the mask mandate on public transportation, although both agencies recommended their continued use.
- Covid restrictions in the U.S. have eased after a decline in case numbers from a January peak due to the omicron variant.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.38% at $31.91 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
