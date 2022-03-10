Uber, Lyft Drivers Lock Horns With Riders Over Mask Mandate: WSJ
- A new crisis challenges the ride-sharing companies like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) as the states lift mask mandates, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The companies require the riders to continue wearing masks.
- However, drivers find it challenging to remain masked as the local governments push for a widespread reopening.
- The U.S. is gradually lifting the mask mandate for indoors while making it compulsory for shared cabs.
- The difference of opinion is causing tension between gig workers and passengers.
- The friction and surging gas prices have discouraged many workers from resuming service, adding to the driver crisis leading to higher fares.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 3.72% at $30.33 on the last check Thursday. LYFT shares traded lower by 0.98% at $37.43.
